BRIEF-Boeing gets more than 361 orders, commitments for 737 MAX 10

June 22 Boeing Co:

* Boeing - company launched 737 MAX 10, newest member of 737 MAX family, with more than 361 orders and commitments from 16 customers worldwide

* Boeing - Boeing confirmed its new global services business remains on track to be up and running next month

* Boeing - commercial customers announced incremental orders and commitments during week for a total of 571 Boeing airplanes, valued at $74.8 billion at list prices

* Boeing - Boeing confirmed its new global services business remains on track to be up and running next month