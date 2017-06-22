BRIEF-Boeing gets more than 361 orders, commitments for 737 MAX 10

June 22 Boeing Co:
* Boeing - company launched 737 MAX 10, newest member of 737
MAX family, with more than 361 orders and commitments from 16
customers worldwide
* Boeing - Boeing confirmed its new global services business
remains on track to be up and running next month
* Boeing - commercial customers announced incremental orders
and commitments during week for a total of 571 Boeing airplanes,
valued at $74.8 billion at list prices
* Boeing - Boeing confirmed its new global services business
remains on track to be up and running next month
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: