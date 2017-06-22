版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 22日 星期四 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-Boeing gets more than 361 orders, commitments for 737 MAX 10

June 22 Boeing Co:

* Boeing - company launched 737 MAX 10, newest member of 737 MAX family, with more than 361 orders and commitments from 16 customers worldwide

* Boeing - Boeing confirmed its new global services business remains on track to be up and running next month

* Boeing - commercial customers announced incremental orders and commitments during week for a total of 571 Boeing airplanes, valued at $74.8 billion at list prices

* Boeing - Boeing confirmed its new global services business remains on track to be up and running next month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐