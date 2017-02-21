版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日

BRIEF-Boeing gets two-year C-17 Globemaster III logistics support contract from UAE

Feb 21 Boeing Co:

* Says received two-year, $18.7 million contract from the UAE to provide C-17 Globemaster iii logistics support and training simulator maintenance Source text - (bit.ly/2lrm9I3) Further company coverage:
