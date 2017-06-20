版本:
BRIEF-Boeing, Japan Investment Adviser announce commitment for 10 737 max 8 airplanes

June 20 Japan Investment Adviser Co Ltd :

* Boeing, Japan Investment Adviser announce commitment for 10 737 max 8 airplanes

* Commitment, valued at $1.12 billion at current list prices Source text : (bit.ly/2sPdsO1) Further company coverage: [7172.T BA.N]
