版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 22:20 BJT

BRIEF-Boeing, Lion Air Group announce commitment for 50 737 MAX 10s

June 19 Boeing Co

* Boeing, Lion Air Group announce commitment for 50 737 max 10s

* Boeing - deal valued at approximately $6.24 billion at list prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐