BRIEF-Boeing, Okay Airways announce order for 15 737 MAX airplanes

June 20 Boeing Co:

* Boeing, Okay Airways announce order for 15 737 MAX airplanes

* Order for 15 737 MAX airplanes, valued at $1.8 billion at current list prices

* Order consists of eight 737 MAX 10s and seven 737 MAX 8s

* Airline also signed a memorandum of understanding for five 787-9 dreamliners as part of its long-term fleet strategy and expansion