版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 19:37 BJT

BRIEF-Boeing realigns Boeing Global Services total fleet care offering with Global Fleet Care

June 19 Boeing Co:

* Boeing realigns Boeing Global Services total fleet care offering with Global Fleet Care

* Boeing - as of July 1, Boeing Global Fleet Care will reside in Boeing Global Services

* Boeing - naming convention extends to 3 main global fleet care service levels: fleet engineering solutions, fleet material solutions and fleet integrated solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐