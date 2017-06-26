版本:
BRIEF-Boeing reports 153 new orders for week through June 23

June 26 Boeing Co:

* Boeing says 153 new orders for the week through June 23

* Boeing says identified Tassili Airlines for three 737s previously listed as unidentified Source text - (bit.ly/2sIJBpp) Further company coverage:
