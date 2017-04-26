BRIEF-Boeing reports Q1 adj. core earnings per share $2.01

April 26 Boeing Co

* Boeing reports first-quarter results and raises eps guidance

* Q1 non-GAAP core earnings per share $2.01

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $2.34

* Boeing - FY revenue, margin, and operating cash guidance reaffirmed

* Q1 revenue $21 billion

* Boeing - total company backlog at quarter-end was $480 billion, up from $473 billion at beginning of quarter

* Sees FY GAAP earnings per share $10.35 to $10.55

* Boeing - FY EPS guidance increased by $0.10 on tax benefit

* Boeing- Q1 net orders $27 billion versus $32 billion in Q4

* Q1 non-GAAP free cash flow $1,628 million versus $527 million

* Boeing sees 2017 core earnings per share $9.20 - 9.40

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.94, revenue view $21.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Boeing sees 2017 GAAP earnings per share $10.35 - $10.55

* Boeing - sees 2017 capital expenditures to be about $2.3 billion

* Q1 commercial airplanes revenue $14,305 million versus $14,399 million

* Boeing sees 2017 commercial airplanes deliveries 760 - 765

* FY2017 earnings per share view $9.35, revenue view $92.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Boeing sees 2017 commercial airplanes revenue $62.5 - $63.5 billion