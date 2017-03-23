版本:
BRIEF-Boeing says 11 new orders for 737s for week through March 21, 2017

March 23 Boeing

* Boeing says 11 new orders for 737s from unidentified customers for week through March 21, 2017

* Says in the changes category, reduced 737 orders by one for week through March 21, 2017 Source text : [ID:bit.ly/1CPj6cX] Further company coverage:
