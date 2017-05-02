BRIEF-Boeing says 15 new orders for week through April 30, 2017

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 Boeing Co:
* Boeing says 15 new orders for week through April 30, 2017
* Boeing - new orders for week through April 30, 2017 included Business Jet / VIP customers for 1 737, SMBC aviation capital for 1 737
* Boeing - new orders for week through April 30, 2017 also included orders from unidentified customer for 11 737s and two 787s
* Boeing says in changes category reduced 737 orders by 3 for week through April 30, 2017 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.