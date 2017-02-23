BRIEF-Boeing says 31 new orders for week through Feb 21

BRIEF-Summit Materials prices $300 million of senior notes
* Summit materials announces pricing of $300 million of 5.125% senior notes due 2025
Feb 23 Boeing Co
* Boeing says 31 new orders from unidentified customer(s) for 26 737s and five 787s for the week through Feb 21
* In the changes category, reduced 737 orders by nine for the week through Feb 21 Source text (bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
* Pure storage announces first quarter fiscal 2018 financial results
* Amerco qtrly total revenues $708.8 million versus $683 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: