2017年 2月 24日

BRIEF-Boeing says 31 new orders for week through Feb 21

Feb 23 Boeing Co

* Boeing says 31 new orders from unidentified customer(s) for 26 737s and five 787s for the week through Feb 21

* In the changes category, reduced 737 orders by nine for the week through Feb 21 Source text (bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
