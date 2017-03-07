版本:
BRIEF-Boeing says 737 MAX 9 scheduled to enter service in 2018

March 7 Boeing Co:

* Boeing says 737 MAX 9 is scheduled to enter service in 2018

* 737 MAX 8 is on track to deliver to customers in Q2 of 2017

* MAX 8 and 9 will be followed in 2019 by smaller MAX 7 and higher capacity MAX 200 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
