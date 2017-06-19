版本:
BRIEF-Boeing says Aviall named preferred parts and engine provider for CFM56-7B powered Boeing business jets

June 19 Boeing Co

* Aviall named preferred parts and engine provider for cfm56-7b powered boeing business jets

* Boeing - subsidiary aviall enters an agreement with ge aviation to become preferred provider of cfm56-7b parts and engines for boeing business jets

* Boeing - from july 1, aviall will be part of boeing global services

* Boeing - agreement supports ge aviation's onpoint service program for cfm56 engines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
