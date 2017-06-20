版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 21:18 BJT

BRIEF-Boeing says entered new 10 yr service contract with Turkish Airlines

June 20 Boeing Co:

* Turkish Airlines signs with Jeppesen to optimize navigation capabilities

* Boeing - co through subsidiary Jeppesen, entered a new 10-year service contract with Turkish Airlines

* Boeing - agreement includes both paper and digital jeppesen charts, flitedeck pro, electronic flight bag services among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
