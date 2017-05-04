版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四

BRIEF-Boeing says it continues to have significant gap in negotiations over pricing with Spirit Aerosystems

May 4 Boeing Co

* Boeing - Boeing and Spirit Aerosystems continue to have a significant gap in negotiations over pricing

* Boeing - although co prefers a commercial resolution to negotiations with Spirit, "very confident in our contractual and legal positions"
