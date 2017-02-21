BRIEF-Boeing says JCSAT-18/KACIFIC-1 is scheduled to launch in 2019.

BRIEF-Praxair confirms agreement in principle regarding deal with Linde AG
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
Feb 20 Boeing
* Says Tokyo-based sky perfect JSAT Corp and singapore-based Kacific broadband satellites order a 702 satellite
* Says JCSAT-18/KACIFIC-1 is scheduled to launch in 2019.
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock
* shareholders approved dissolution and liquidation of fund at a special meeting of shareholders held on May 24, 2017