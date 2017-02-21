版本:
2017年 2月 21日 星期二

BRIEF-Boeing says JCSAT-18/KACIFIC-1 is scheduled to launch in 2019.

Feb 20 Boeing

* Says Tokyo-based sky perfect JSAT Corp and singapore-based Kacific broadband satellites order a 702 satellite

* Says JCSAT-18/KACIFIC-1 is scheduled to launch in 2019. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
