BRIEF-Boeing says ‍launched Boeing Analytx​

June 19 Boeing
* Boeing highlights analytics capability with customer orders, new name
* Says launched Boeing Analytx
* Boeing - as part of launch, boeing announced five agreements to provide
customers with solutions powered by Boeing Analytx
* Boeing - China airlines renewed contract to provide airplane health
management's analytics-based predictive alerts on its fleet of 737ng, 747
freighters
* Boeing - Korean air signed an agreement with boeing to provide AHM on its
787 and 777 fleet
* Says turkish Airlines has added jeppesen fatigue risk management and
boeing alertness model tools through a new contract
* Boeing - Airbridgecargo signed an agreement to deploy fuel dashboard
services across its entire fleet
* Boeing - delta air lines signed a contract to use AHM on its Boeing 717
fleet
