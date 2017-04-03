版本:
BRIEF-Boeing says MIAT Mongolian Airlines to lease two 737 MAX airplanes from Avolon

April 3 Boeing:

* Announced MIAT Mongolian Airlines' decision to lease two 737 MAX airplanes from Avolon, a global aircraft leasing company

* MIAT Mongolian Airline plans to introduce new 737 MAX airplanes in early 2019 Source text: (bit.ly/2nwTtwr) Further company coverage:
