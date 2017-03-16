版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四

BRIEF-Boeing says one new order for one 747 for week through March 14, 2017

March 16 Boeing Co

* Boeing says one new order (unidentified customer(s) for one 747) for the week through March 14, 2017

* Boeing says in the changes category, reduced 747 orders by one for week through March 14, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2ndPZDd) Further company coverage:
