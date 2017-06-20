版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 15:50 BJT

BRIEF-Boeing sees market for $8.5 trillion in aviation services over 20 years

June 20 Boeing Co

* Boeing sees market for $8.5 trillion in aviation services over 20 years, average annual growth 4 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tim Hepher)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐