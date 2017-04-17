版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 05:12 BJT

BRIEF-Boeing selects Triumph Group to supply composite detail and assembly parts for 787 Dreamliner

April 17 Triumph Group Inc-

* Selected by Boeing to supply composite detail and assembly parts for 787 Dreamliner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
