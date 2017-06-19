BRIEF-Boeing, SpiceJet announce commitment for 40 737 MAX airplanes

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Boeing Co
* Boeing, SpiceJet announce commitment for 40 737 MAX airplanes
* Boeing - agreement valued at $4.7 bln
* Boeing - SpiceJet will take delivery of its first 737 MAX in 2018
* Boeing - agreement is split between 20 new orders for 737 MAX 10 and conversions of 20 of low-cost carrier's 737 MAX 8 airplanes from existing order
* Boeing - co and SpiceJet signed a memorandum of understanding for 40 737 MAX airplanes; agreement, valued at $4.7 bln, at current list prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.