2017年 5月 11日

BRIEF-Boeing temporarily suspends 737 max flights on engine issue - Bloomberg

May 10 (Reuters) -

* Boeing temporarily suspends 737 max flights on engine issue - Bloomberg

Source text - bloom.bg/2qTvIog

