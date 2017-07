July 28 (Reuters) - Boeing Co-

* Boeing - will build and test three u.s. Army ch-47f block ii chinook helicopters; recent $276 million army contract will fund those helicopters‍​

* Boeing - will begin building the test aircraft next year; test program begins in 2019 and first delivery of block ii chinook expected in 2023‍​