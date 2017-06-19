BRIEF-Boeing, TUI Group announced selection of 18 737 MAX 10s at 2017 Paris Air Show

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Boeing Co:
* Boeing - co, TUI Group announced its selection of 18 737 max 10s at 2017 Paris Air Show
* Boeing - TUI Group already had 70 unfilled orders for 737 MAX and will convert 18 of these existing orders to 737 MAX 10
* Boeing - along with 737 MAX, TUI Group has unfilled orders for four 787-9 Dreamliners
* Boeing - TUI Group also has 50 options for 737 MAX and has converted 10 of these to 737 MAX 10
* Boeing - TUI Group will take delivery of its first 737 MAX aircraft in january 2018
* Boeing - TUI Group will convert 18 of existing orders to 737 MAX 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.