BRIEF-Boeing, TUI Group announced selection of 18 737 MAX 10s at 2017 Paris Air Show

June 19 Boeing Co:

* Boeing - co, TUI Group announced its selection of 18 737 max 10s at 2017 Paris Air Show

* Boeing - TUI Group already had 70 unfilled orders for 737 MAX and will convert 18 of these existing orders to 737 MAX 10

* Boeing - along with 737 MAX, TUI Group has unfilled orders for four 787-9 Dreamliners

* Boeing - TUI Group also has 50 options for 737 MAX and has converted 10 of these to 737 MAX 10

* Boeing - TUI Group will take delivery of its first 737 MAX aircraft in january 2018

* Boeing - TUI Group will convert 18 of existing orders to 737 MAX 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
