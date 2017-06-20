BRIEF-Boeing, United Airlines announce order for 100 737 MAX 10s

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Boeing Co
Boeing, united airlines announce order for 100 737 max 10s
United expects to begin taking delivery of 737 max 10 in late 2020
United also announced an order for four additional 777-300er aircraft
United has now ordered a total of 18 777-300ers and began taking delivery of aircraft last year
* United continental holdings inc - united has now ordered a total of 18 777-300ers and began taking delivery of aircraft last year
United, boeing to convert 100 of current 737 max orders into 737 max 10s
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.