BRIEF-Boeing, UPS announce agreement for 767 passenger to freighter conversions

June 19 Boeing Co:

* Boeing, UPS announce agreement for 767 passenger to freighter conversions

* Boeing - co, UPS says an order at 2017 Paris Air Show to convert three 767 passenger airplanes into Boeing converted freighters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
