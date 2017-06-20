版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二

BRIEF-Boeing's Aviall enters parts agreement with GE Aviation for F110 Engine

June 20 Boeing Co

* Through Aviall enters exclusive aftermarket distribution agreement with ge aviation for spare parts supporting F110-100 and F110-129 engines

* Agreement has a potential value of more than $1 billion over the life cycle of the program

* Aviall to assume distribution responsibilities including forecasting, ordering and delivering all oem genuine replacement parts for F110 engines Source text : (bit.ly/2tJinfL) Further company coverage:
