BRIEF-Bojangles' Inc appoints Mark A. Rowan to board

April 12 Bojangles Inc:

* Bojangles'Inc appoints Mark A. Rowan to board of directors

* Bojangles Inc says Bojangles' Inc's board of directors now consists of ten members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
