BRIEF-Bojangles' Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.28

March 7 Bojangles Inc:
* Bojangles’, Inc. Reports financial results for its fourth
fiscal quarter and fiscal year 2016
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.28
* Q4 earnings per share $0.26
* Q4 revenue $139.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $140.4
million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly system-wide comparable restaurant sales increased
2.4% versus q4 2015
* Bojangles Inc sees 2017 total revenues of $560.0 million
to $569.0 million
* Bojangles Inc sees 2017 system-wide comparable restaurant
sales of negative low-single digits to flat
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.01, revenue view $589.0
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
