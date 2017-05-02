版本:
BRIEF-Bojangles' reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

May 2 Bojangles Inc

* Bojangles’, Inc. Reports financial results for its first fiscal quarter 2017

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 revenue $131.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $133.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
