BRIEF-Bojangles signs new development agreement for Virginia

March 22 Bojangles Inc -

* Bojangles' continues franchise growth, signs new development agreement for Virginia

* According to agreement, Vabo, Inc is scheduled to open four new Bojangles' restaurants over next four years

* Announced that it has signed a new multi-unit development agreement with Vabo, Inc of Wilmington, North Carolina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
