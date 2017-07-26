FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BOK Financial reports Q2 earnings per share $1.35
2017年7月26日 / 中午12点28分 / 1 天前

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - BOK Financial Corp:

* Bok financial reports quarterly earnings of $88 million

* Q2 earnings per share $1.35

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 fees and commissions revenue $177.5 million

* Says fees and commissions revenue totaled $177.5 million for Q2 of 2017, a $13.1 million increase over prior quarter

* Net interest revenue totaled $205.2 million for Q2 of 2017, up $4.0 million over Q1 of 2017

* No provision for credit losses was recorded in Q2 of 2017 or Q1 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

