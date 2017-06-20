版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 21:43 BJT

BRIEF-Bold Ventures form JV at the Traxxin Extension Gold Project

June 20 Bold Ventures Inc

* Bold Ventures and Lac Des Mille Lacs First Nation stake claims and form joint venture at the Traxxin Extension Gold Project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
