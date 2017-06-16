版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 16日 星期五 21:32 BJT

BRIEF-Bold Ventures provides update of exploration projects

June 16 Bold Ventures Inc-

* Bold Ventures provides update of exploration projects

* Bold Ventures Inc - reports that option to earn up to a 60% interest in lac surprise project has terminated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐