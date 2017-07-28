FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bombardier posts Q2 loss per share of $0.13

July 28 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc:

* Q2 loss per share $0.13; Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.02; Q2 revenue $4.09 billion, down 5 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $4.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms full-year guidance; expects EBIT before special items to be in the top half of range, between $580 million and $630 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.02, revenue view $16.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 Business Aircraft revenue $1.39 billion, down 6 percent; Q2 Business Aircrafts deliveries 36 units versus 42 units last year

* Order backlog for business aircraft $14.7 billion as at June 30, 2017 versus $15.4 billion as at December 31, 2016

* Q2 Commercial Aircrafts revenue $640 million, down 16 percent; Q2 Commercial Aircrafts deliveries 20 units versus 27 units last year

* Order backlog for Commercial Aircraft was 424 units as at June 30, 2017 versus 436 units as at December 31, 2016

* Q2 Bombardier Transportation revenues $1.98 billion, up 1 percent; Q2 Bombardier Transportation order intakes $2.7 billion, up 29 percent

* Order backlog at Bombardier Transportation $32.7 billion as at June 30, 2017 versus $30.1 billion as at December 31, 2016

* Severance costs of $181 million, asset write-downs of $32 million were recorded as restructuring charges in Q2 in special items

* Sheila Fraser expressed her intention to resign from board of directors

* Disagree with Boeing's assertions before U.S. Department of Commerce, U.S. ITC on "alleged threat" by future exports of C Series aircraft to U.S.

* Expect U.S. Department of Commerce to issue preliminary determinations on applicable duties during fall of 2017, to issue final determinations during H1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

