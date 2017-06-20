BRIEF-Bombardier reports several customer services agreements

June 20 Bombardier Inc:

* Bombardier announces several customer services agreements targeted at enhancing support for crj and q series aircraft operators

* Bombardier - LOT Polish Airlines signs five-year smart parts agreement to provide component management for airline's fleet of Q400 aircraft

* Bombardier - Bombardier expands strategic alliance with gkn aerospace's fokker business to include support for crj series regional jets

* Bombardier - FSTC acquiring q400 aircraft simulator from flightsafety international to provide crew training in india and region

* Bombardier - under ASF agreement, jts will offer aircraft operators heavy maintenance services from facilities located in Halifax, Nova Scotia

