2017年 3月 6日

BRIEF-Bombardier says Global 7000 and Global 8000 aircraft program's second flight test vehicle completes initial flight

March 6 Bombardier Business Aircraft:

* Bombardier business aircraft says global 7000 and global 8000 aircraft program’s second flight test vehicle (FTV2) has completed its initial flight Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
