版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三 07:34 BJT

BRIEF-Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation

May 16 Bombardier:

* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation

* New six-year deal valued at approximately $700 million

* Bombardier - reached partnership agreement with ibm to support global integration of information technology services across Bombardier transportation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

