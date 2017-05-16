BRIEF-Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation

GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors skittish as oil enters bear territory; eyes on China stocks
* Dollar underpinned, sterling nurses losses after BoE comments
May 16 Bombardier:
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation
* New six-year deal valued at approximately $700 million
* Bombardier - reached partnership agreement with ibm to support global integration of information technology services across Bombardier transportation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar underpinned, sterling nurses losses after BoE comments
* Announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.
* Sdiptech ab (publ) says agm decided that no dividend will be given to holders of common shares of series a or series b