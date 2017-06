June 21 Bombardier Inc:

* Bombardier signs a letter of intent with CemAir for two Q400 Aircraft

* Based on Q400 turboprop list price, a firm order would be valued at approximately $65 million

* Bombardier has recorded firm orders for a total of 585 Q400 aircraft

* With the 2 Q400 Aircraft, CemAir would increase current fleet of Bombardier aircraft to 17 including 5 Q Series turboprops, 12 CRJ Series aircraft