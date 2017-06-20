BRIEF-Bombardier signs LOI with Spicejet for up to 50 Q400 aircraft

June 20 Bombardier Inc:

* Bombardier signs a letter of intent with Spicejet for up to 50 Q400 aircraft

* Bombardier - based on Q400 turboprop list price, an order could be valued at up to us $ 1.7 billion

* Bombardier - LOI includes 25 Q400 turboprops and purchase rights on an additional 25 aircraft

* Bombardier - Bombardier has recorded firm orders for a total of 585 Q400 aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: