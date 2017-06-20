BRIEF-Bombardier signs rail and maintenance contract in the UK

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Bombardier Inc:
* Bombardier wins major rail and maintenance contract in the UK
* Says contract is valued at approximately £895 million GBP
* Says co has signed a contract with FirstGroup and MTR to supply and maintain 750 BOMBARDIER AVENTRA vehicles
* Says contract is valued at approximately £895 million GBP ($1.1 billion US, 1 billion euro)
* Says Bombardier will execute a technical services and spares supply agreement for duration of seven year franchise
* Says FirstGroup and MTR partnership will take over south western franchise on 20 august 2017
* Says UK-based rolling stock investment consortium rock rail will finance multi-million pound procurement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.