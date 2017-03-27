BRIEF-Bombardier to supply 27 additional metro trains to Kuala Lumpur

March 27 Bombardier Inc:

* Bombardier and Hartasuma to transform mobility in kuala lumpur with 27 additional innovia metro 300 trains

* Bombardier - order from Prasarana Malaysia Berhad is valued at approximately 1.7 billion Malaysian ringgit (359 million euro, 388 million US)

* Bombardier - Bombardier's share in order is valued at approximately 1.2 billion Malaysian ringgit (246 million euro, 266 million US)

* Bombardier - Bombardier innovia fleet from 34 two-car to four-car trains with inter-car walkthrough, associated wayside system upgrade, to be completed by 2020