June 23 Bombardier Inc

* Bombardier to supply 83 additional regio 2n double-deck trains to ile-de-france

* Bombardier - call off is valued at approximately 867 mln euro ($968 mln us)

* Bombardier - new trains, entirely financed by STIF, are planned to enter service at end of 2019 on Line N leaving from Paris Montparnasse Station, on portions of RER D line Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: