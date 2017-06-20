版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 22:52 BJT

BRIEF-Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft

June 20 Bombardier Inc :

* Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft

* Bombardier - Based on list price of Q400 aircraft, contract is valued at approximately $162 million US

* Bombardier- Bombardier has now recorded a total of 585 Q400 aircraft on firm order

* Bombardier -Four re-orders directly and through Palma Capital, including one announced on June 9, increase Ethiopian Airline's Q400 aircraft fleet to 24 aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐