BRIEF-Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Bombardier Inc :
* Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft
* Bombardier - Based on list price of Q400 aircraft, contract is valued at approximately $162 million US
* Bombardier- Bombardier has now recorded a total of 585 Q400 aircraft on firm order
* Bombardier -Four re-orders directly and through Palma Capital, including one announced on June 9, increase Ethiopian Airline's Q400 aircraft fleet to 24 aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.