BRIEF-Bombardier wins 895 mln pounds rail and maintenance contract in the UK

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Bombardier:
* Signed contract with Firstgroup, MTR to supply, maintain 750 Bombardier Aventra vehicles, for operation on South Western Franchise in UK
* Contract is valued at about 895 mln stg
* Co to execute technical services, spares supply agreement for duration of seven year franchise, with option to extend for 11 periods
* The new trains will start to come into service from mid 2019 and will all be in place by December 2020 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Brazilian lawmakers need to urgently pass a revamping of the country's outdated labor code in order to mitigate extra costs for companies and consumers, the co-chairman of Brazil's largest bank said on Saturday.
SAO PAULO, June 24 The price that Itaú Unibanco Holding SA paid for a minority stake in Brazilian independent securities firm XP Investimentos SA embeds "very high growth rates" ahead, co-Chairman Roberto Setubal said on Saturday.