版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 14:56 BJT

BRIEF-Bombardier wins 895 mln pounds rail and maintenance contract in the UK

June 20 Bombardier:

* Signed contract with Firstgroup, MTR to supply, maintain 750 Bombardier Aventra vehicles, for operation on South Western Franchise in UK

* Contract is valued at about 895 mln stg

* Co to execute technical services, spares supply agreement for duration of seven year franchise, with option to extend for 11 periods

* The new trains will start to come into service from mid 2019 and will all be in place by December 2020 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐