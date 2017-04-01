版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 1日

BRIEF-Bombardier's Beaudoin requests board to bring his 2016 compensation back to 2015 level

March 31 Bombardier

* Executive Chairman Pierre Beaudoin requested that board reset his compensation for 2016 to bring it back to its 2015 level Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
