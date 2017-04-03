版本:
BRIEF-Bombardier's CEO makes statement adjusting 2016 compensation for senior executive officers

April 3 Bombardier Inc:

* Bombardier's Chief Executive Officer makes statement adjusting 2016 compensation for senior executive officers

* Bombardier's CEO, has requested that bombardier board of directors defer payment of more than half of total planned 2016 compensation

* CEO requested that board defer payment of more than half of total planned 2016 compensation for its six named executive officers until 2020

* CEO says "compensation will only be payable if we achieve our performance objectives" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
