BRIEF-Bombardier's CEO makes statement adjusting 2016 compensation for senior executive officers

April 3 Bombardier Inc:

* Bombardier's Chief Executive Officer makes statement adjusting 2016 compensation for senior executive officers

* CEO requested that board defer payment of more than half of total planned 2016 compensation for its six named executive officers until 2020

* CEO says "compensation will only be payable if we achieve our performance objectives"