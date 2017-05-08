版本:
BRIEF-Bon-Ton Stores says CEO Kathryn Bufano has resigned

May 8 Bon-ton Stores Inc:

* The bon-ton stores, inc. Announces management reorganization

* Says Kathryn Bufano, president and chief executive officer, has resigned from company effective august 25, 2017

* Says William Tracy, company's current chief operating officer, will be named president and CEO, effective august 25, 2017

* Says Kathryn Bufano will remain with company as CEO through a transition period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
