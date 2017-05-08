BRIEF-Bon-Ton Stores says CEO Kathryn Bufano has resigned

BRIEF-Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 earnings per share about $0.72
* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 gaap earnings per share about $0.72; sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share about $1.00
May 8 Bon-ton Stores Inc:
* The bon-ton stores, inc. Announces management reorganization
* Says Kathryn Bufano, president and chief executive officer, has resigned from company effective august 25, 2017
* Says William Tracy, company's current chief operating officer, will be named president and CEO, effective august 25, 2017
* Says Kathryn Bufano will remain with company as CEO through a transition period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Adobe Systems Inc sees Q3 gaap earnings per share about $0.72; sees Q3 non-gaap earnings per share about $1.00
* Cypress Semiconductor stockholders elect both CypressFirst nominees to Cypress board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 About 10 to 15 people were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the Houston Fire Department said.