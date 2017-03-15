版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三 19:39 BJT

BRIEF-Bon-Ton Stores says received staff deficiency letter from Nasdaq stock market

March 15 Bon-ton Stores Inc

* Bon-Ton stores - on march 9, 2017 co received a staff deficiency letter from the nasdaq stock market - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
